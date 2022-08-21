LGT Group Foundation Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $336.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

