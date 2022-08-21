Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.05. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 583,935 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hong Kong and China Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

