LGT Group Foundation Acquires 5,360 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 307.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

SYK opened at $218.14 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

