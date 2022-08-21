LGT Group Foundation Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

LMT stock opened at $440.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.29 and a 200-day moving average of $428.81. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

