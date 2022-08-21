LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,906 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

