LGT Group Foundation Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $92,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

