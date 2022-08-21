LGT Group Foundation Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

