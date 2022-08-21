Piper Sandler Boosts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $6.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

