Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $16.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRAD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after buying an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,918,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

