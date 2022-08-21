Needham & Company LLC Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $17.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

