Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.57

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 41919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

