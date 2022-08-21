Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.05.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.25 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
