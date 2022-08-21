Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.25 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

