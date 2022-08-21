Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.13) on Thursday. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 470.50 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 658 ($7.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £120.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,017.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 621.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

