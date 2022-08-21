Royal Bank of Canada Raises XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target to GBX 170

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.31) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 142 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £291.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3,550.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.99. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.88 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 154 ($1.86).

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

