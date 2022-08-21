Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Harvest One Cannabis Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

