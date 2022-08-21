Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Monument Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Monument Mining

Monument Mining ( CVE:MMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

