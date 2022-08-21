Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.