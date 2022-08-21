Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 11%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 180,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,455,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $720.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

