SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 542,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,883,610 shares.The stock last traded at $29.96 and had previously closed at $30.41.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

