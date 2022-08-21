Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 70,741 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 347.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,741 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

