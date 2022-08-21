Comparing Lucid Group (LCID) & Its Peers

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucid Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -11.55 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -7.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lucid Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.18% -20.71% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucid Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 807 2079 2829 117 2.39

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 96.02%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 25.50%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lucid Group competitors beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

