Truist Financial Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $160.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.00.

CPT opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

