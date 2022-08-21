Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Denbury by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DEN opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

