Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,453 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $13,037,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH opened at $67.50 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

