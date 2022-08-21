Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

