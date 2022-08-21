Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,384 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 332,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 140,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 696.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

RCUS opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

