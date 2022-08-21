Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.