Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

World Acceptance Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $131.48 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market cap of $825.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.48.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

