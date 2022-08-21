Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bitfarms worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BITF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 70.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BITF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $298.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.11. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

