33,000 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 147,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

