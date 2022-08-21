Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 79,979 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,979 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,586,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

MGY opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

