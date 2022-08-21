Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

WTM stock opened at $1,305.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,310.27.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

