Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.0 %

OMCL stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

