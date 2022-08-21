Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 699 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.