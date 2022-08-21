New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, Director Lisa Lesavoy bought 10,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $188,824.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Lesavoy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,824.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Hedden purchased 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,184.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $49,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $289,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CMTL opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.36%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

