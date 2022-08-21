Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,293 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 7.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

