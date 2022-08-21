New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,504 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 575,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,610 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 319,439 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -126.41.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

