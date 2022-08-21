Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Independent Advisor Alliance’s 3rd Largest Position

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.