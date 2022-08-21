New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $257,000 Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Bioventus Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile



Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

