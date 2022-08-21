VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $237.65 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.25.

