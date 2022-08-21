Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,690 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 142,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS PSFD opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.