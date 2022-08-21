Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URBN. B. Riley cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.