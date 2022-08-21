AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,899 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

YOLO opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

