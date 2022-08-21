Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $60.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

