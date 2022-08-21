ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,699,000.

ProFrac Stock Performance

ProFrac Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $19.80 on Friday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

