Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Critical Contrast

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Axion Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 20.22 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -3.90 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -4.22, suggesting that its stock price is 522% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.8% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advent Technologies and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

