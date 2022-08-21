ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) vs. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Head to Head Survey

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 6.19 -$71.65 million ($0.42) -6.07 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 15.87 -$71.32 million ($3.36) -2.63

4D Molecular Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 4D Molecular Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

55.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ADMA Biologics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -66.44% -54.78% -23.74% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -3,583.87% -36.60% -33.31%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 107.84%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.