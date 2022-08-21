Raymond James Cuts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $95.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.53. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

