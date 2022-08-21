Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

