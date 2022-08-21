Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Stride Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

