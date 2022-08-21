Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $94.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

